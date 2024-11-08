Woman found dead on Navigation Boulevard as workers unloaded train

Houston police are investigating after a woman was found dead at a work site in the Second Ward early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, officers were called to the 5300 block of Navigation Boulevard around 8:45 a.m. after workers found the woman on a rock grate as workers unloaded a train.

Her identity and cause of death are still being investigated by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.