Houston police are looking to identify a suspect accused of killing a woman in a shooting on Monday.

According to authorities, 21-year-old Muna Pandey was found dead inside an apartment at 6363 West Airport Boulevard around 5:35 p.m.

Homicide detectives were called to the complex where the woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The staff told officers they received an anonymous call about a body inside the apartment before calling 911, officials say.

A male suspect was identified in the case but his name and whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information on the unidentified suspect or about the case is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.