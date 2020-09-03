Woman fatally struck by SUV in northwest Harris County

article

Harris County deputies say a woman died after she was struck by an SUV while attempting to cross the road.

Deputies responded to the 14400 block of TX-249 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, the pedestrian was crossing in an unprotected part of the roadway when she was hit by the SUV.

Authorities say the driver remained at the scene to attempt to provide medical attention and called 911.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Deputies say the driver did not have signs of intoxication, and no charges have been filed.

