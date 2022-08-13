Expand / Collapse search

Woman ejected, killed in Houston motorcycle crash

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a female motorcyclist was killed on Friday evening in Houston

Police said the crash occurred on the 3300 block of East Freeway around 8 p.m. 

The Houston Police Department said when officers arrived, they found a motorcycle without a rider off the flyover lanes going from I-10 to Highway 90. 

Officials said they later discovered the woman's body down below the freeway. 

No additional information has been released in connection with this crash. 