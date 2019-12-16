Woman dies after being hit by SUV in north Harris County
SPRING, Texas - A woman died after she was struck by a vehicle in north Harris County.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office and the Spring Fire Department responded to the scene on Falvel near Lockgate around 9 p.m. Sunday.
The woman was taken to the hospital, where she passed away.
According to investigators, the woman was struck by an SUV driven by a 22-year-old man. Deputies say the driver did not initially stop and drove about half a mile away, where he called his parents and then called 911.
The sheriff’s office says they are contacting the district attorney’s office for possible charges.