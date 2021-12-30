Woman dead, man injured in shooting outside Houston home

article

A woman died and a man was injured in a shooting outside a home on Wednesday night, Houston police say.

The shooting occurred around 11:38 p.m. in the 3500 block of Gillespie.

According to police, the man and woman were outside when the shooters walked up.

The woman was transported to the hospital and was pronounced deceased. Police say the man was shot multiple times and was also taken to the hospital.

Police say the two suspects were gone when authorities arrived. They reportedly fled on foot.

There is no known motive for the shooting at this time.

Police were looking for surveillance video in the area and speaking with possible witnesses. The investigation is ongoing.

