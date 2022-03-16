Houston woman charged with leaving her 3 children home alone for several hours

article

One Houston mother is facing child abandonment charges after leaving her children home for several hours.

22-year-old Kelly Pete is charged with three counts of child abandonment.

RELATED: Mother accused of abandoning 4 children in Spring posts bond, father still in jail

According to Houston police, a call came in early Monday morning from a neighbor who said noises were coming from upstairs in the 10100 block of Westpark Drive.

The neighbor went upstairs and knocked on the door where a 6-year-old boy opened the door.

When officers arrived, they found a 6-year-old boy, 2-year-old girl, and 3-year-old girl inside the apartment alone.

Police contacted Child Protective Services, who took custody of the kids.

MORE HOUSTON NEWS

Authorities said they were on the scene for about three hours before Pete arrived back at the apartment.

Police said that Pete told them she went to the store, but later said didn't go to the store.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Pete was later taken into custody and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Advertisement

The investigation into the case is ongoing.