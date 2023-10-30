Woman believes she saw a 'Peeping Tom' outside her Montrose, River Oaks Houston apartment

A Houston woman wants to warn others after she says a "Peeping Tom" was watching her through a window at her apartment.

According to Unes Gonzalez, the incident happened at her apartment just after Midnight Monday morning. The apartment is in Montrose, near South Shepherd and Welch.

The 27-year-old says prior to the incident, she had just walked inside from taking out her dog.

"All I could see was a black hoodie and eyes," said Gonzalez. "I literally [made] direct eye contact and started screaming. He took off."

Gonzalez says the man wearing a hoodie had been starting at her through the blinds while she was in the bathroom.

"I don’t know what he saw," said Gonzalez. "[Or], how long he had been standing there. All the not knowing is making me feel ill."

A narrow alleyway is located between Gonzalez’s apartment window and a fence. The alley doesn’t lead to any sort of path for people to walk on.

"There’s no reason to be back [there]," said Gonzalez. "It’s clearly not the path. It’s weird because I don’t know if [the] person was watching me prior. But, you really have to want to get back there to do that."

Unes says police responded to the scene right after she called. Now, she wants to warn other people in the Montrose/River Oaks area about what happened.

In addition, Gonzalez wants people near South Shepherd and Welch to check home surveillance videos for possible unusual activity around the time of the incident. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Houston police.

"I’ve never had something like that happen," said Gonzalez. "This is next level. This would freak anybody out."