Woman air-lifted to hospital after she was shot in southeast Houston, deputies say

A woman has been rushed to the hospital Saturday evening after deputies say she was shot in southeast Houston.

It happened in the 7900 block of Montague Manor Ln. That’s when the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office says an unidentified woman was hit by a gunshot and taken to the hospital via Life Flight but her condition is unknown.

Details on how the entire incident transpired are limited as the scene is still active, but FOX 26 Houston will continue to monitor as more information becomes available and update this story.

