Woman accused of child abuse to her goddaughter given bond conditions in court

The Brief Tameria Barnett charged with first degree injury to child for allegedly beating 4-year-old goddaughter, Londlyn Anthony, now in critical condition. Child showed signs of sustained abuse; Barnett, a friend of the child's jailed mother, took care of Londlyn since September. Barnett out on bond with conditions after a history of violence; next court appearance set for February 2025.



A woman is out on bond after the Harris County Sheriff's Office said she beat her 4-year-old goddaughter, leaving her in critical condition. Thirty-year-old, Tameria Barnett is now facing charges of first degree injury to a child.

On Tuesday, police responded to a call from the hospital in reference to an injury to a child. The child, four-year-old, Londlyn Anthony, was found to have signs of abuse. She was transferred to Texas Children's Hospital in serious condition. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on X that the little girl was allegedly beaten daily for months.

The sheriff's office began an investigation into the injuries and learned the child had been in the care of Barnett since September. Officials said Barnett is a friend of the child's biological mother and godmother to the little girl. The child's mother is currently in jail.

Harris County crime: 4-year-old in critical condition following injury to a child investigation

An arrest warrant was issued and Barnett was taken into custody at the Harris County Jail on November 29th.

In court on Monday, prosecutors mentioned disturbing details about the four-year-old girl’s abuse by claiming Barnett had beat the little girl and left her with bruises, soft tissue swelling, and more.

"I’m praying for a miracle so she can come home before Christmas," said Kerrick Anthony, Londlyn's father. "I’m really just here for my daughter. Justice for my daughter. Justice for Londlyn."

Court records detailed the disturbing abuse stating Barnett critically beat the child for months with a belt, a cord, her hands, and an unknown object.

"My daughter has screws in her head to monitor her brainwaves. She’s on life support still currently. She can’t breathe by herself. Her ribs are bruised," said Anthony.

Anthony said he entrusted Londlyn to Barnett’s care during his move. He states that his family recommended Barnett, and he trusted her as Londlyn’s godmother.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

"I feel like I just let my child down, like I’m responsible. I personally feel responsible, but I’m not responsible," said Anthony.

Barnett also has a prior criminal history of violence. She was charged with assault back in 2018 after hitting a woman with her fist.

"We don’t have any of the evidence. We don’t have the police report right now. We don’t have the discovery, so she is presumed innocent right now," said Sylvia Escobedo, Barnett's court-appointed defense attorney.

Londlyn Anthony remains at Texas Children’s Hospital where she is recovering. Barnett was released on a $100,000 bond. A judge said Barnett's bond conditions include staying away from minors under the age of 17-years-old and wearing a GPS tracker. She’s due back in court in February 2025.