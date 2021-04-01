Woman, 94, reported missing from Houston's Sunnyside neighborhood

article

Authorities are searching for a 94-year-old woman who was reported missing from Houston’s Sunnyside neighborhood.

Dorothy Ruben, who is also known by the nickname "Hightower", reportedly left the 4400 block of Clover Street around 9 p.m. March 31.

She was last known to be wearing a turquoise top and bottom sweatsuit.

She is described as a Black female, 5’9" tall, 140 pounds with brown eyes and gray and black hair that is braided in the back.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.

