Houston authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a fugitive who physically abused a child.

Crime Stoppers and the HPD's Special Victims Division are searching for 29-year-old Fernanda Cruz-Aguilar who is wanted for Injury to a Child with Bodily Injury.

Police arrived in the 7800 block of Barberton Drive in southwest Houston and found a child with an injury to their face. Investigators say they learned Aguilar physically abused the child causing them injury.

Fernanda Cruz-Aguilar

Aguilar is described as a Hispanic woman about 5 feet tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.