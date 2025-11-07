Windswept Lane shooting: 2 dead following shooting on Friday night

The Brief Houston police are on the scene following a deadly shooting on Friday night. Officials said the shooting occurred in the 6300 block of Windswept Lane. Officials believe there was some type of fight in the walkway of the apartment complex where two men were shot.



Houston police are investigating following a deadly shooting on Friday night.

What we know:

Officials said the shooting occurred in the 6300 block of Windswept Lane.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)

According to authorities, officers were called out to the scene on a report of a man that had been assaulted and he had injuries.

Officers later arrived and found a man shot at least one time in front of an apartment complex.

Officials conducted CPR on the man until EMS personnel arrived and took him to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities said while officers were working that scene, they received a report of a second man on the walking path along the bayou.

Officers went to that location and found a man dead from gunshot wounds.

Officials believe there was some type of fight in the walkway of the apartment complex.

During that fight, the two victims were shot.

Police are looking for witnesses and reviewing possible surveillance video.

What we don't know:

Suspect information in connection to the shooting hasn't been released.

The identities of the victims have not been released by authorities.