D.J. Lagway, a standout quarterback from Willis, Texas, has been crowned the 2023 MaxPreps National High School Football Player of the Year, marking a historic achievement for the Bayou City.

DJ Lagway (Courtesy of MaxPreps.com)

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Lagway, a promising five-star prospect, etched his name alongside football notables such as Derrick Henry, Kyler Murray, Bryce Young, and Caleb Downs, who earned this prestigious honor over the past decade.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Willis HS quarterback DJ Lagway is finalist for MaxPreps Player of the Year

With an impressive 12-1 record, Lagway led Willis to the best season of its history. Lagway steered the Wildkats to their first district title since 2002. With 58 touchdown passes, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound senior quarterback broke the state single-season record in Class 6A. As a result of his aerial dominance, he amassed 4,631 yards while completing 72.1% of his passes. Lagway showcased his versatility with 975 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Lagway's exceptional achievements culminated in his commitment to the University of Florida in December.

As the seventh Texan to clinch the MaxPreps National Player of the Year and the first from Houston, Lagway follows in the footsteps of Cade Klubnik from Westlake (Austin) in 2021. Lagway propelled Willis to unprecedented heights, making him a true hometown hero.