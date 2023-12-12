DJ Lagway, a standout quarterback from Willis High School, has been named a finalist for the MaxPreps National Player of the Year award.

A senior in the class of 2024, Lagway's exceptional performance throughout the 2023-24 season has catapulted him into the limelight, making him a formidable contender.

DJ Lagway (Courtesy of MaxPreps.com)

MaxPreps statistics show Lagway has accumulated 4,604 passing yards and demonstrated precision with 58 passing touchdowns. Averaging 354.2 passing yards per game, he has proven to be a consistent offensive force at Willis High School. He also has 290 completions out of 402 passing attempts. Lagway's low interception count of 8 further underscores his passing efficiency and maturity as a quarterback.

Lagway has announced that he will continue his football career at the University of Florida.

As the MaxPreps National Player of the Year announcement draws near on December 19, Lagway's stellar season has firmly positioned him among the nation's high school football elite, joining the ranks of past winners such as Caleb Downs, Derrick Henry, Kyler Murray, and Bryce Young.

