Expand / Collapse search

Willis fireworks: 3 injured in fireworks incident on July 4

By
Published 
Montgomery County
FOX 26 Houston

Fireworks mishap: Three people injured in incident in Willis

Authorities are investigating after three people were injured in a scary fireworks mishap.

WILLIS, Texas - The Montgomery County Fire Marshals Office is investigating after three people were injured in a crazy fireworks incident. 

Officials said they were called out to a report of a fire in the 12000 block of Pegasus Drive in Willis around 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

When firefighters arrived, they found a large Fourth of July celebration that was hindering their access to the scene. 

After crews made their way through the large crowd, officials said a total of three people were found with injuries ranging from minor to significant. 

All three victims were taken to local hospitals. 

No other details were released. 