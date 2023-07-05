The Montgomery County Fire Marshals Office is investigating after three people were injured in a crazy fireworks incident.

Officials said they were called out to a report of a fire in the 12000 block of Pegasus Drive in Willis around 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

When firefighters arrived, they found a large Fourth of July celebration that was hindering their access to the scene.

After crews made their way through the large crowd, officials said a total of three people were found with injuries ranging from minor to significant.

All three victims were taken to local hospitals.

No other details were released.