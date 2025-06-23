Willis man shot, killed on Laurie Lane; police investigate

The Brief Montgomery County authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Laurie Lane on Sunday. Police found 39-year-old Artis Antonio Mathis shot and he died at the scene. Authorities report 54-year-old Derrick Lamont Bradford was involved in the shooting, but no charges have been filed against him at this time.



The deadly shooting of a man in Wiillis on Sunday evening is being investigated by Montgomery County authorities.

Willis shooting kills 39-year-old

What we know:

Willis Police were called to the 100 block of Laurie Lane about a shooting around 6:15 p.m. They found a man, now identified as Artis Antonio Mathis, 39, with a gunshot wound.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

According to officers, they and Montgomery County Hospital District medics attempted life-saving measures, but Mathis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators report 54-year-old Derrick Lamont Bradford was involved in the shooting, but no charges have been filed against him at this time.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how they believe Bradford was involved in the shooting.

What's next:

If you have any information about this incident or wish to speak with a detective, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5876 and reference case #25A188514. To remain anonymous, call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for tips that lead to the arrest of suspects in felony cases.