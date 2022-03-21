Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:30 PM CDT until SAT 5:00 AM CDT, Polk County
Tornado Watch
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Washington County, Brazos County
Tornado Watch
from MON 8:11 PM CDT until TUE 3:00 AM CDT, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
from MON 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County
Coastal Flood Advisory
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island

Who's responsible for setting high gas prices

Who's responsible for the high gas prices we're all seeing?

FOX 26 Business Reporter Tom Zizka explains what is leading and causing the high gas prices

HOUSTON - Oil prices have moderated a bit since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but gasoline prices have remained at near-record levels. For those who wonder why, it's because there's money to be made. Those profits though may not be going where you imagine.

With Houston gas prices slightly higher than the state average $3.91 a gallon, a fill-up definitely takes a bite out of driver budgets. When asked who's to blame, some offered, "I feel oil companies have reserves, and I feel they're holding it for themselves," and, "I'm guessing something with the government."

RELATED: High gas prices: Can you mix premium and regular gas to save on fuel costs?

Actually, it's probably the gas station that sells it. Oil companies typically own few if any service stations. Of the nation's 145,000 gas stations, most are owned by owner-operators that have a contract to sell branded fuel at whatever price they choose. 

Oil analysts offer this simplified explanation: On average, gas stations need a new load of gasoline every three and a half days for which they pay a wholesale 'rack rate.' It's delivered to the station, available to customers at a 'retail rate', and the gross margin between the two is generally $0.30 to $0.35 a gallon, from which operating costs and profits come. When oil prices fall from their higher levels, but gas prices remain the same, industry analysts say those gross margins can jump to $0.60 to $0.65 a gallon. 

"When prices are falling, the retailer knows that the consumer is going to continue to show up, and they're reluctant to lower prices because this is the time that they can make money," says Lipow Oil Associates president Andrew Lipow.

MORE CONSUMER NEWS

Operators with gas stations in the Houston-area did not respond to a question about gas pricing. Neither did the National Association of Convenience Stores trade-organization. 

In a recent blog-post though NACS acknowledged there's an opportunity for profit-taking saying, "Retailers may hold their gas prices despite a lower-cost delivery to make up for the margin they lost during the price increase."

"The service station operator is trying to make a profit," says Lipow. "He's the person deciding what the retail price is that you see at the corner."

RELATED: Gas vs. electric vehicles: Advantages of each car as gas prices soar

Oil started the week with a close of $112 a barrel, up more than $7 from its previous close. Global volatility, that's driving those prices, is likely to remain for a while, as are the high gas prices that come with it.