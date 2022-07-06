Who shot Khamaya Donelson? $25K reward offered to find 5-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

An investigation continues into finding the shooters responsible for killing a 5-year-old girl during a drive-by in north Houston early Sunday morning.

During a press conference with several law enforcement officials, it was hard for speakers to contain their emotions given the circumstances of how everything unfolded.

According to Chief Troy Finner, it all started when a mother got off work late at night and after picking up her two children from daycare, went to get ice cream. Despite it being so late at night, it wasn't uncommon for her to treat her children, especially since she had not been with them all day.

Officials said it happened around 1 a.m. when responding officers were called to the 13500 block of Northborough Dr. in the Greater Greenspoint area. Initially, responding officers did not find any victims, but about 15 minutes later, the Houston Police Department was notified about two children who were shot and taken to an area hospital.

Witnesses told police that a silver, four-door sedan approached the intersection at Northborough Drive and Rushcreek Drive, and someone in the backseat started shooting toward a food store. A mother and her two children were in another vehicle at a stop sign on Northborough Drive and were caught in the crossfire.

Mother of Khamaya Donelson gives heartfelt plea during press conference with local law enforcement officials (Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

After realizing what happened, the mother rushed her children to the hospital. Sadly, the 5-year-old, later identified as Khamaya Donelson, died from her injuries. The 8-year-old boy was shot in the arm.

"My baby didn't deserve this," the mother said during a press conference. "For my baby [boy] to say it should have been him…it shouldn't have been us or any of the other families. We didn't deserve this."

Houston Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect or suspects seen in this silver or gray 1999 Honda Accord.

Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect(s) in this silver or gray 1999 Honda Accord, believed responsible for the fatal shooting of 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson. (Source: Houston Police Department)

Officials are asking the public to help find the shooters responsible and thanks to a generous pledge by Houston businessman Tillman Fertitta, a reward of $25,000 is being offered for any information that can help lead to an arrest or charges filed.

To send information, you may call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS