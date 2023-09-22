Who killed James Bowman? 73-year-old Houston man shot to death in 2016

Nearly seven years after the deadly shooting of a 73-year-old man in Houston, the search for the person or people responsible continues.

James Bowman was shot and killed in his vehicle in the 9400 block of Concourse Drive around 3:50 p.m. Oct. 15, 2016.

James Bowman (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Houston)

At the time, police said a witness heard a gunshot and saw two males and female running from the intersection.

The witness went to see what happened and saw Bowman, a uniformed security guard, in a vehicle with the doors open, police said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police at the time said the evidence indicated that there was possibly a struggle for the keys to Bowman’s vehicle.

Crime Stoppers says Bowman’s family is requesting the public’s help to find who is responsible.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.