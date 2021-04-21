Who killed Dante Green? Houston man shot in driveway, car stolen

article

Authorities need the public’s help to identify the suspect or suspects responsible for the deadly shooting of a man in Houston.

Dante Green, 41, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 7200 block of Boggess Street on May 29, 2019.

RELATED: Father fatally shot while sitting in car in driveway of northeast Houston home

Officers responded to a shooting call around 12:20 a.m. and found Green lying unresponsive in the driveway. He did not survive his injuries.

Police said he was in his car in his driveway when he was approached by an unknown suspect or suspects who shot him and then stole his vehicle.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP