Who killed Abdias Benitez? 18-year-old found shot in SUV in southwest Houston

article

Authorities need the public’s help to identify the person or people responsible for the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old man in southwest Houston earlier this year.

According to Houston police and Crime Stoppers, Abdias Benitez was found shot inside of a vehicle in the 9500 block of S. Gessner Road around 6:30 a.m. June 17.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Police say officers found Benitez in the driver’s seat of a red SUV. He had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene by HFD paramedics.

According to Crime Stoppers, the suspect or suspects fled in an unknown direction.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP