Where to find the biggest Memorial Day Weekend sales

Memorial Day weekend is a weekend of major sales, which can help many families catch a break from high inflation and get the things they need.

A survey by BlackFriday.com found that 61% of Americans plan to shop this holiday weekend for items like clothing, decorations, and home and garden.

"The biggest discounts on Memorial Day are going to be the big stuff," said Kristen McGrath, shopping expert with RetailMeNot.

McGrath says some of the biggest deals are on mattresses, up to 50% off. Up next, expect to see up to 40% off appliances, like refrigerators, ranges, washers, and dryers. She says to check stores like Best Buy, Lowe's, Home Depot, and Wayfair.

"Definitely look for special financing, the waving of delivery fees, and bigger discounts if you buy more than one appliance from the same brand," she said.

Lowe's and Home Depot are also discounting tools, lawnmowers, and leaf blowers. Furniture prices are being slashed at Ashley HomeStore, Pottery Barn, Wayfair and Raymore & Flanigan.

BlackFriday.com says JCPenney is offering 50% off bed and bath, small kitchen appliances, and clothes for the whole family up to 40% off. You'll find big savings at other department stores too, like Dillard's and Macy's.

This is also the weekend for deals on bikes, camping, and hiking gear.

"Places like REI, Cabelas, Bass Pro, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Dick's Sporting Goods, definitely all good places to check out," said McGrath.

McGrath also says wait to buy summer apparel, grills, TVs', electronics, and apple products.

"Back to school shopping is right around the corner and that’s when you're going to find a lot of those discounts on laptops and tablets and things like that," McGrath said.

If you'd like your shopping to help those devastated by the school shooting in Uvalde while shopping, some stores like H-E-B and smaller retailers like Charlie and Company Boutique say they're making donations.

If you shop online, download a browser extension like RetailMeNot, Rakuten, or Capital One Shopping because they find the lowest prices and coupon codes to save you the most money.