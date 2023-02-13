If you see smoke coming from Sylvan Rodriguez Park over the next few weeks, don’t be alarmed.

Houston Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin is alerting those in the Clear Lake area that there will be a prescribed burn in a portion of the park’s restored prairie beginning Feb. 13.

MORE: Houston ranked 3rd fastest-growing fish destination in Texas: report

The Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Houston Fire Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife are working together for the burn that will be conducted through March 10.

Officials ask the public not to call 911 if they see smoke in the burn area or nearby roads, and to drive carefully in the area.

The burn will be performed and overseen by the Houston Fire Department’s wildland firefighters. Officials say the fire department will be coordinating with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Houston Health Department for air monitoring during the fire.

MORE: Texas ranked one of the best states to go fishing, according to report

According to the news release, prescribed fires help manage prairie habitat by reducing undesirable woody plants and supporting the growth of native vegetation. Officials say it will help reduce the potential for fires.

"Prescribed fire is a useful tool to help our department manage the over 17,000 acres of natural habitat in our park system. Our partnership with the Houston Fire Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department helps us to meet our habitat goals, while keeping our adjacent residents safe," said Houston Parks and Recreation Department director Kenneth Allen.

For more information, click here.