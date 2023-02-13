Texans love to fish, so it shouldn't be a surprise to hear three major cities were ranked among the fastest-growing fishing destinations.

PREVIOUS: Texas ranked one of the best states to go fishing, according to report

According to FishingBooker, which is the world's leading platform for connecting anglers and fishing guides, researchers looked into the top growing places for fishing trips in the country and four individual states, including Texas.

Their data looked at hundreds of thousands of trips booked on their website in the past two years and compared the calculation growth in each location, as well as the number of fishing trips in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

SUGGESTED: Fishing with Houston area man who caught 300lb alligator gar

Its findings found San Antonio, Austin, and Houston among the top three fastest-growing destination trips for fishing. Here's a look at their calculated results:

San Antonio | +47.2%

Austin | +44.1%

Houston | +26.8%

To see the full report and other fastest-growing fishing destinations in the U.S., click here.