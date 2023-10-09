FOX 26 virtual correspondent Riva Houston delivers the stories to look out for this week, Oct. 9-15.

Texas Legislature third special session

Texas lawmakers are heading back to Austin after Gov. Greg Abbott called for a third special session. They will focus on issues that include school choice, immigration and COVID-19 vaccine mandates by private employers.

Voter registration deadline

Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the November 7 election in Texas. Voters must register by the 30th day before Election Day. You can check if you are already registered at the link below.

Annular solar eclipse

A solar eclipse will sweep across North, Central and South America on Saturday. It will cover 90% of the Sun. You must wear proper eye protection if you want to see it.

