Texas lawmakers are heading back to Austin after Gov. Greg Abbott called for a third special session.

The special session beings at 1 p.m. Monday and will focus on issues that include school choice, immigration and COVID-19 vaccine mandates by private employers.

FILE PHOTO. Texas State Capitol (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Gov. Abbott called for the special session in an Oct. 5 proclamation that asked lawmakers to "consider and act upon the following:

Legislation providing education savings accounts for all Texas schoolchildren.

Legislation to do more to reduce illegal immigration by creating a criminal offense for illegal entry into this state from a foreign nation and authorizing all licensed peace officers to remove illegal immigrants from Texas.

Legislation to impede illegal entry into Texas by increasing the penalties for certain criminal conduct involving the smuggling of persons or the operation of a stash house.

Legislation to impede illegal entry into Texas by providing more funding for the construction, operation, and maintenance of border barrier infrastructure.

Legislation concerning public safety, security, environmental quality, and property ownership in areas like the Colony Ridge development in Liberty County, Texas.

Legislation prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine mandates by private employers."

School choice has been a top priority for Gov. Abbott, but it failed to pass in the regular session.

The debate centers around whether taxpayer dollars can be used to help parents pay tuition at private schools through vouchers. Opponents have argued it will take funding away from public schools.

A special session of the Texas Legislature can last no longer than 30 days. Only the topics designated by the governor can be considered.