Early voting begins

The November election is fast approaching, and early voting begins on Monday. Depending on where they live, registered voters will be able to cast their ballot for local leaders as well as bond issues. There will also be propositions to amend the Texas Constitution.

Talks resume in actors strike

Hollywood actors and studio executives will head back to the bargaining table on Tuesday. This comes after the actors strike passed the 100-day mark on Saturday.

World Series begins

The World Series begins on Friday, but the two teams in the matchup have not yet been set. The ALCS has come down to Game 7 between the Astros and the Rangers on Monday. The Diamondbacks and Phillies will face off in Game 6 of the NLCS Monday, and Game 7, if necessary, Tuesday.

