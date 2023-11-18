FOX 26 virtual correspondent Riva Houston delivers the stories to look out for this week, Nov. 20-26.

Record-breaking airport travel expected

The busy Thanksgiving travel period is already underway, and the TSA is expecting to screen 30 million airline passengers from Nov. 17 to Nov. 28. The TSA expects the return home on Sunday, Nov. 26 to set a new record for the busiest travel day in history.

Thanksgiving Day parade in Houston

The 74th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade will be held Thursday morning in the heart of Downtown Houston. For more than 20 city blocks, floats, bands and balloons will fill the streets.

Super Feast meal giveaway

The massive, annual Super Feast will be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Thursday. You can dine-in on a hot turkey meal or pick up a basket with enough food to last several days. Volunteers and donations are still needed. We have a list of other turkey giveaways on our website.

