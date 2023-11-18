What's Happening This Week in Houston, Texas, U.S.: Nov. 20-26
FOX 26 virtual correspondent Riva Houston delivers the stories to look out for this week, Nov. 20-26.
Learn more about the stories below.
FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!
Record-breaking airport travel expected
The busy Thanksgiving travel period is already underway, and the TSA is expecting to screen 30 million airline passengers from Nov. 17 to Nov. 28. The TSA expects the return home on Sunday, Nov. 26 to set a new record for the busiest travel day in history.
Thanksgiving Day parade in Houston
The 74th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade will be held Thursday morning in the heart of Downtown Houston. For more than 20 city blocks, floats, bands and balloons will fill the streets.
Super Feast meal giveaway
The massive, annual Super Feast will be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Thursday. You can dine-in on a hot turkey meal or pick up a basket with enough food to last several days. Volunteers and donations are still needed. We have a list of other turkey giveaways on our website.