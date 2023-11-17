The holiday season is a time for giving and some local businesses/organizations are giving big this year.

Turkey and fully cooked free meal giveaways are always a big thing during this time of year.

Here is a list of Turkey/meal giveaways in the Houston area:

Lotus Seafood Hosts 300-Turkey Giveaway and Limited Quantity "Crack Sauce"-Infused Thanksgiving Turkeys

WHEN: 300-Turkey Giveaway: Monday, November 20, 2023

TIME: 9:00am-11:00am

WHERE: Giveaway at Lotus Seafood STAFFORD LOCATION ONLY - 2903 S Main St., Suite A, Stafford, TX 77477

‘CRACK SAUCE’-INFUSED TURKEY PRE-ORDER: Online ordering at https://lotus-seafood.com

The Savoy Teams Up with Quad HTX, Third Ward Businesses, to Give Away 500 FREE Hot Thanksgiving Dinners

WHEN: Monday, November 20, 2023

TIME: 4pm-6pm

WHERE: The Savoy - 4402 Emancipation Ave, Third Ward - Houston, TX 77004

J.D. Silva & Assoc. Hosts Free Thanksgiving Festival for Families with 500-Turkey Giveaway, Petting Zoo, Bounce Houses, etc.

WHEN: Sunday, November 19, 2023

TIME: 12:00 pm-4:00 pm

WHERE: J.D. Silva & Associates new Lawplex Site- 13965 South Fwy, Pearland, TX 77047

The Brothers' Inaugural Thanksgiving Turkey/Food Drive Giving Away 100 Turkeys, Canned Goods and 150 Fully-Cooked Meals

WHEN: Sunday, November 19, 2023

TIME: 12:00 pm-3:00 pm

WHERE: The Spot Barber Lounge- 4112 Fannin Street, Houston, TX 77019

City of Houston/Mayor Sylvester Turner and Anosh, Inc. Foundation Giving Away 420 Turkeys with Full Dinners

WHEN: Monday, November 20

TIME: 10 a.m. – while supplies last

WHERE: 2620 Tanglewilde Street, Houston, TX 77063

**Each turkey giveaway package includes a full holiday dinner, including a roasted turkey, corn, cranberry sauce, green beans, macaroni, mashed potatoes, and gravy.**