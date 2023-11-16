Thanksgiving is a week away, but the Transportation Security Administration is already preparing for a record number of passengers traveling through airports. The TSA is expecting to screen 30 million passengers beginning Friday through Tuesday, Nov. 28.

George Bush Intercontinental and Hobby Airport are expecting a combined 2.4 million travelers.

"I’m hearing it’s going to be real busy this year as usual," said Berdies Davis, a passenger at Hobby Airport.

As the pandemic wanes, the TSA announced this week that they’re expecting this holiday season to be the busiest ever.

"This Thanksgiving travel forecast is really indicative of what we’ve seen all year, which is a strong demand for returning to travel," said Doug Shupe, a AAA spokesperson.

Hobby Airport is expected to serve about 540,000 travelers between Thursday, Nov. 16 and Nov. 28, while Bush Intercontinental Airport is expected to welcome more than 1.8 million passengers.

"This is about 6% higher than we had in 2019, so again it’s going to be a record for us," said Jim Szczesniak, the Chief Operating Officer for the Houston Airport System.

To avoid last year’s cancelation chaos due to bad weather that left thousands of people stranded, airport officials said all staff will be hands-on.

"We’re going to have our staff fully out and available. TSA is fully staffed and available," said Szczesniak. "So we’re putting the manpower necessary to handle the loads."

Szczesniak said not to let the airport hustle and bustle steal your zen and add an extra few hours before your trip begins.

"We recommend at least three hours before your flight to be able to make sure you come here and get everything done so you have a stress-free travel experience," said Szczensiak.

Some passengers are already experiencing crowded airports.

"Busy. It just gets crowded all the time, just similar to any other holiday," said Walter Penny, a passenger at Hobby Airport.

While some passengers flew in early to avoid the holiday rush.

"I was coming in from DC, so the flight was good. Next week will be Thanksgiving, so I flew in early, so I wouldn’t get caught up in that rush," said Davis.

To make your holiday travels effortless, AAA suggests knowing which airport you’re flying out of, getting to the airport early, and knowing what you can and can’t bring through TSA screenings.

The TSA expects the return home on Sunday, Nov. 26 to set a new record for the busiest travel day in history.