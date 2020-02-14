What’s going down in H-Town this weekend Feb. 14 – Feb. 16

It is never too early to start planning for the weekend. If you want to head out and about in the Bayou City then here is a look at What’s Going Down in H-town.

Chris Lane will be in Houston performing at the House of Blues for his Big Big Plans tour. Listen to his songs like Fishin’ as he takes the stage. It’ll be Saturday at 7 p.m., and tickets start at $25.

This Saturday is Dog Day at Sam Houston Race Park. There will be Border Collies and Australian Shepherd races. Bring your furry friend for a fun day as well since there will be lots of events for the pups. It’ll be at 6:45 p.m. and tickets are $8.

Listen to Unbelievable Stories at the Secret Group this Saturday as comedians tell hilariously crazy stories while the hosts try to see which parts are real and which parts are made up. It’ll be at 8 p.m. with tickets starting at $5.

It is never too early to start thinking about summer plans for the kids. This Sunday, Sugar Land Town Square will host a Camp Fair where your family can preview different camps for each sport, music, adventure, theater, you name it. It is free to go and will be from noon until 5 p.m.