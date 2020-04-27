Whataburger to pay $180K to settle retaliation suit that claims manager was told to only hire white applicants

Whataburger Restaurants LLC, a regional fast-food chain, has agreed to pay $180,000 and furnish other relief to settle a retaliation suit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

According to the lawsuit, a general manager of a Tallahassee Whataburger location repeatedly told her hiring manager to hire white, and not black, applicants. When the hiring manager complained, she was told that upper management wanted the teams "to reflect the customer base where we do business."

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

The EEOC says the manager was then subjected to physical and verbal abuse, threats, a schedule change and additional work assignments which eventually forced her to resign. EEOC says this alleged conduct violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employers from retaliating against employees who report or oppose workplace race discrimination.

The EEOC says it filed suit after first attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement through its conciliation process.

In addition to the $180,000, the three-year consent decree requires Whataburger to adopt new human resources policies, conduct live and computer-based training and maintain an anonymous hotline for complaints. The chain must also post a notice at its worksite about the suit and report any new complaints of retaliation to the EEOC.

KTBC reported this story from Austin, Texas.