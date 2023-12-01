Whataburger is dishing out scholarships to more than 100 college students for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The application for the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship is now open for students in Texas and 13 other states in the brand's footprint.

A total of $600,000 in funds – $500,000 from Whataburger and $100,000 of support from Dr Pepper – will be awarded in $5,000 increments to 120 students.

The non-renewable rewards can be used for tuition, fees, books, supplies, and housing. Students at any college, university or not-for-profit vocational school are eligible.

The application opened Dec. 1 and will close on Feb. 14., or when 1,000 applications have been reached.

Click here to access the application and more eligibility information.

This is the third year of the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship. So far, Whataburger says the fund has awarded over $1.2 million in academic support.

"Support and funding shouldn’t be a barrier to any student’s success," said Whataburger Community Relations Manager Allie Watters. "We want students to know Whataburger is in their corner. These scholarships will help students across the nation build the futures of their dreams."