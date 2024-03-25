What was that strange light in the sky tonight? We have the answer

FOX 26 received some phone calls about some strange light in the sky on Monday night.

While some have said they thought it was a supernova, the actual item is something that's becoming common.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched tonight from Cape Canaveral, Florida with 23 Starlink satellites, which were deployed about an hour after the launch into low Earth orbit.

The launch was the eighth flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission.