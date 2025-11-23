What pharmacies are open in Texas on Thanksgiving?

article

If you expect to need a prescription refill around the holidays, or a bout of sniffles has you wondering if you'll need to grab some over-the-counter supplies, these are the major pharmaceutical chains' hours for Thanksgiving.

Will Walgreens be open on Thanksgiving?

No, most Walgreens will not be open on the holiday.

The chain says a select number of locations that operate 24 hours per day will stay open, but most locations will close to observe Thanksgiving.

Will CVS be open on Thanksgiving?

Most CVS locations will be open during normal hours for Thanksgiving. Customers are encouraged to double-check with their local store, as some will have altered holiday hours.

