Expand / Collapse search

What pharmacies are open in Texas on Thanksgiving?

By
Published  November 23, 2025 7:30am CST
Texas
FOX 26 Houston
article

The Brief

    • Many stores and businesses will be closed for the day to observe Thanksgiving, and some people will need last-minute pharmaceutical items. 
    • Most Walgreens locations will be closed, but most CVS stores will be open.

If you expect to need a prescription refill around the holidays, or a bout of sniffles has you wondering if you'll need to grab some over-the-counter supplies, these are the major pharmaceutical chains' hours for Thanksgiving. 

Will Walgreens be open on Thanksgiving?

No, most Walgreens will not be open on the holiday. 

The chain says a select number of locations that operate 24 hours per day will stay open, but most locations will close to observe Thanksgiving. 

To see a store locator to check your location, click here

Will CVS be open on Thanksgiving?

Most CVS locations will be open during normal hours for Thanksgiving. Customers are encouraged to double-check with their local store, as some will have altered holiday hours. 

To see a store locator to check your location, click here

For a broader list of stores, click here

The Source: Information in this article came from Walgreens and CVS websites. 

TexasHolidaysConsumerHealth