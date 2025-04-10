The Brief A new survey by the University of Houston's Hobby School of Public Affairs identifies the top issues that concern Houston voters. The survey also includes Houston Mayor John Whitmire's and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's approval ratings.



The University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs has released its new quality of life survey for the City of Houston.

It includes Mayor John Whitmire's approval rating, homelessness and overall progress as the city continues to grow and reshape.

The survey also asked registered Houston voters what they believe to be the most important problems facing the city right now.

What issues matter to Houston?

By the numbers:

Here's a look at some of the issues that matter to Houston voters.

49% of Houstonians believe that roads and streets in bad condition is one of the top three problems facing the city today.

41% believe that crime is also one of the top three problems, while 37% say traffic congestion is a big issue.

49% of Houstonians say they're satisfied with how the City of Houston provides police protection, while 51% are not.

37% of Houstonians say that violent crime has a major negative impact on the quality of life in their neighborhood.

38% say that the homeless population has a major negative impact on the quality of life as well.

How do Houstonians feel about local leaders?

Around 59% of residents say they approve of the job that Mayor John Whitmire is doing, while 41% disapprove.

Fifty-five percent of Houstonians approve of the job that Lina Hidalgo is doing as Harris County Judge, with 45% who disapprove.

Who participated in the survey?

Dig deeper:

The overall study includes three reports. The survey population demographic consists of white Houstonians that account for 40% of this survey population, Latino Houstonians for 29%, Black Houstonians for 22%, Asian American Houstonians for 6% and others for 3%.

Women represent 52% of this population, men 47% and those with another gender identity 1%.

Click here to see the new survey.