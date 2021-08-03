What happened to the Topo Chico? There's a national shortage of the popular beverage

After tight supplies of toilet paper and disinfecting wipes during the pandemic, another shortage has hit the nation, at a tough time of year. A favorite Texas beverage is getting hard to find.

If a hot summer day is made more enjoyable by a cold, crisp bottle of Topo Chico mineral water, you may have noticed the supply has been drying up lately.

A trip down the water aisle at the local grocery store can leave you parched because the selection is often thin or non-existent. Occasionally, though, a recently stocked selection of Topo' can be found to help slake the thirst.

So what gives? Topo Chico did not answer an inquiry from FOX 26, but in published reports, the Coca Cola-owned company acknowledges the problem, blaming demand and a shortage of raw materials, like glass bottles.

A TopoChicoUSA spokesperson is quoted as saying, "We are trying to do everything we can to have this product back up and available as soon as possible."

That can be a tough answer to swallow when you're thirsty.

On a recent Zoom call, FOX 26 Facebook fans shared where to find the bubbly beverage and where the supply was dry. HEB, Sam's, and Walmart can have slim selections, while Costco and Kroger seemed to be OK.

It's news that may help quench this latest insult to normalcy, while we ponder why a bottle of water has become so important.

"It's clean, it's fresh-tasting, but I had to get used to the 'fizz'," says Fox26 viewer George Petheriotes.

While some local restaurants also report a challenge in keeping the popular menu item in stock, a Texas Monthy writer suggests the 'shortage' is a good time to give some other waters a chance.

Topo Chico fans are inclined to wait for their favorite to return.

