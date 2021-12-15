WHAT A GRINCH: Half of toy drive collection in EaDo stolen before giveaway

article

A real-life Grinch has stolen from a toy drive started by FOX 26's Isiah Carey, host of the Isiah Factor Uncensored.

CLICK FOR ISIAH FACTOR UNCENSORED CONTENT

The annual Dollie Rose Toy Drive, named after Carey's mother and the mother of King's Court Bar & Kitchen owner Jatin Patel, has been collecting toys and presents at the EaDo bar for the past two weeks ahead of the scheduled giveaway on Sunday, Dec. 19.

Every year, the toys are given to Houston-area families in need so they can provide a joyous Christmas to their children. This year they even partnered with the Bayou City Blues for the toy drive.

MORE STORIES ON THE HOLIDAYS

But on Tuesday, Patel showed up to King's Court and found half of the donations gone. A thief or a group of thieves had entered the place at 5 a.m. that morning and stolen thousands of dollars worth of items.

Patel has changed the doors and is working with Houston Police detectives to catch the culprits, but the Christmas spirit goes on.

Surveillance video is being reviewed in an effort to capture the suspects.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST ALERTS

Carey says people have stepped up to give monetary donations and new toys to try to replace what was taken.

Advertisement

Those who are hoping to make a donation are still invited to drop-off at King's Court located at 903 Hutchins by Sunday, Dec. 19.