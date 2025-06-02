1 killed in crash on Westheimer Road after police attempted traffic stop

The Brief A suspect was killed after crashing their vehicle near Westheimer and Fondren Road. Memorial Village Police Department officers attempted to stop the vehicle on Saturday and Sunday for having no tail lights. Officers claim they did not pursue the vehicle in a chase after the driver sped off.



A deadly crash in the Mid-West area killed the driver of a vehicle police officers attempted to stop for two days straight, according to officials.

Westheimer Road crash kills 1

What we know:

On May 31, Sergeant Derrick Hall reports Memorial Village Police Department officers tried to stop a vehicle with no tail lights. The vehicle sped off without stopping and officers did not pursue, authorities claimed.

Sgt. Hall says on Sunday the same officers saw the vehicle again with no tail lights and attempted to make a traffic stop.

The vehicle sped off from police again, however, they did not pursue the vehicle in a chase, officials said.

Houston police report the vehicle traveled eastbound on Westheimer Road and ran several lights. The suspect crashed into two vehicles on Gessner Road, but kept driving eastbound. At the Fondren Road intersection, the suspect hit another vehicle, which then caused their vehicle to hit a nearby building and pole before catching fire.

According to Sergeant Hall, the suspect was not able to get out of the car and died at the scene.

One driver was taken to the hospital for injuries and is expected to be okay. Those involved in the Gessner crash had minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect killed is not known at this time.