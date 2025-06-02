The Brief The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting on S. Mason Road. A man, in his 20s, was shot multiple times and died at the hospital. There is no description of the shooter at this time.



A man died after he was found shot multiple times at an apartment complex in west Harris County early Monday morning.

Deadly shooting on S. Mason

What we know:

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of S. Mason for a welfare check around 2 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man, believed to be in his 20s, shot multiple times near a dumpster.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly shooting on S. Mason Road.

What we don't know:

The man’s identity is not known at this time. Authorities said they received reports that he lived at the complex, but they were working to confirm that.

There is no description of the shooter or any vehicle they may have been in.

Investigation continues

What's next:

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division continues to investigate the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call HCSO at (713)274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.