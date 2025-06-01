Two injured in shooting at west Houston gas station, police say

The Brief Police believe the shooting happened at the Citgo gas station on Windswept Lane on Saturday night. One victim went into surgery and is said to be in critical condition. Police are expected to release information about a suspect.



Two men were sent to a hospital Saturday following a shooting at a gas station in west Houston, police say.

Houston Windswept Lane: Citgo shooting

What we know:

Police believe the shooting happened at the Citgo gas station in the 6300 block of Windswept Lane,

Officers were called at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. HPD Lt. Ali says the man went into surgery and is believed to be in critical condition.

Shortly after, another person came to the hospital and was believed to have been shot at the same scene. Police say that person was not critically injured.

Investigators with HPD Major Assaults Division will investigate the shooting.

What we don't know:

No one involved in this shooting has been identified at this point. Police say they will release a suspect description soon.

There is no information on the motive behind the shooting.