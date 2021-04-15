Westbury High School alumni becomes Commander of the International Space Station

Westbury High School has a Husky in space.

"We’re the Westbury Huskies and we are so proud and so pleased and so thrilled," said Assistant Principal William Rice.

And who wouldn’t be?

It’s not everyday a high school can watch one of its own 1983 graduate Shannon Walker become commander of the International Space Station.

"It’s truly an honor and a privilege to take over the command of the International Space Station and the responsibility of this amazing orbitary laboratory that we have up here," Walker said from space.

"Today we have witnessed the passing on of Commander for the International Space Station," said Westbury student Ronald White.

"She was an incredible leader here as far as our math club and science club. She held leadership positions," said Rice. "She was one of our drum majors in the band. She was definitely a go getter student here."

Shannon Walker is the first native Houstonian to be Commander of the Space Station.

She and her fellow Crew 1 astronauts are nearing the end of a six month science mission that includes research investigations.

Walker, who has a PHD from Rice University, began work on the International Space Program in 1995 and became an astronaut in 2004. She completed her first space flight in 2010,

"We say here at Westbury they sky is the limit, we might have to change that now," said Rice. "No longer is the sky the limit, we need to be thinking above and beyond that."

