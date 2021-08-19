Westbound I-10 closed at Dell Dale Street following deadly crash

article

Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Dell Dale Street are currently closed following a deadly crash on Thursday night.



Details are limited but authorities said the crash occurred around 9:35 p.m.

We've learned three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one person was killed on the scene. Another person was transported to the hospital. However, that person's condition is unknown.



This is a breaking news story. We’ll keep you up-to-date with the latest.

