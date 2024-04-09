West Road shooting: Authorities investigating 'possible' murder-suicide in Harris County

Authorities are on the scene investigating a possible murder-suicide in Harris County.

Details are limited, but officials said they responded to a welfare check at an apartment unit in the 13000 block of West Road.

When authorities arrived, they found an adult male and female unresponsive from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officials said both people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities stated that they believe this case to be a possible murder-suicide.

No other details have been released at this time.

