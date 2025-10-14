West Nile Virus found in mosquitoes trapped in Sugar Land

The Brief At least one mosquito trapped in Sugar Land has tested positive for West Nile Virus. The trap was located near Greatwood Parkway and Wood Dale. Sugar Land is increasing mosquito treatment in nearby areas and working with the Texas Department of State Health Services to continue mosquito testing.



Sugar Land city officials have confirmed West Nile virus in mosquitoes caught in a trap last week.

West Nile Virus in Sugar Land

According to officials, the trap was located near Greatwood Parkway and Wood Dale. Test results were received over the weekend which showed at least one mosquito tested positive for the virus.

Sugar Land is increasing mosquito treatment in nearby areas and working with the Texas Department of State Health Services to continue testing mosquitoes for West Nile Virus.

West Nile Virus prevention

What they're saying:

Dr. Joe Anzaldua, Sugar Land’s medical director and health authority, urged residents to take precautions.

"Residents should use insect repellent whenever they are outdoors and avoid going outside at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active," said Anzaldua, who added that the city of Sugar Land has a comprehensive monitoring and testing program intended to keep the public safe. "People over 50 years old and those with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill if infected with the virus. If people have symptoms that cause them concern, they should contact their healthcare provider immediately."

Why you should care:

There is no specific treatment or vaccine for West Nile virus and most people infected experience no symptoms.

In rare cases, the virus can cause uncommon, if not rare neuro-invasive illness, also known as West Nile Encephalitis. Symptoms include stiff neck, vision problems, body tremors, mental confusion, memory loss and seizures.

The more common form of illness is West Nile Fever and symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle and bone aches, nausea and drowsiness. This is a milder form of the illness and people usually recover on their own, even though symptoms might last for several weeks.

What you can do:

Residents are encouraged to follow the "Four Ds" as recommended by the Texas Department of State Health Services:

DEET: Use insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Dress: Wear long sleeves and pants when outside.

Dusk & Dawn: Stay indoors during peak mosquito activity.

Drain: Remove standing water where mosquitoes breed—such as in tires, flowerpots, and gutters.