West Houston: Officers seek suspects who fled fatal shooting

Houston PD is looking for suspects who fled the scene of a fatal shooting Tuesday evening.

Fatal west Houston shooting

Houston shooting location

What we know:

The incident happened in the 7600 block of Boone Road around 5 p.m. The Houston Police Department alerted the public via X at 5:45 p.m.

The department said the suspects fled in a white SUV.

The victim died at the hospital after being taken from the scene.

A later update from the department said three to four masked men arrived to the scene in the SUV, and an altercation followed in which the suspect was shot.

What we don't know:

Neither the suspects nor the victim were identified.

What you can do:

HPD homicide is seeking witnesses and surveillance video at the scene. If you have information about the incident, it's recommended you contact the Houston Police Department.