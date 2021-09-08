West Houston apartment tenants say they were burglarized while dealing with fire aftermath

Tenants of a west Houston apartment complex reached out to FOX 26 after they claim their apartment was burglarized, all while dealing with the aftermath of a recent fire.

Jose Esquizel and his roommates are now left with a damaged apartment and missing electronics after a fire broke out at The Aubrey Apartments Tuesday.

RELATED: Residents displaced after 12 units damaged in SW Houston apartment fire

"One of the witnesses, which was a neighbor, they told us they saw people taking stuff from our apartment, said Jose Esquizel, who is a tenant.

Jose says the fire caused significant damage, enough to render them without a place.

"The building had caught fire right where my apartment is," said Esquizel. "Once we came back, some of my stuff was taken, TV and other electronics."

After the fire was extinguished by firefighters, Jose tells us they were able to go back into the apartment and that’s when management grabbed them to talk about accommodations. About 15 minutes later, Jose says their items were gone.

MORE HOUSTON NEWS

The witnesses who live across the way from them tell FOX 26, she saw two unfamiliar people go in and out of Jose’s apartment.

"She said that she never seen the guys and described the car as a white car," said Esquizel. "The manager was also there and she told her to be quiet and to stop starting drama."

Loved ones of two units reached out to FOX 26. A concerned mother said, "My son was told there was a fire and had to leave. When he came back, someone had broke-in, took all their TVs, Playstation and expensive electronics. The complex did not call ambulance or police."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Another person reached out saying: "My brother’s apartment caught on fire, the apartment manager escorted them out with others, and at that moment, someone robbed his stuff."

Jose said he and his roommate called Houston police.

"They told me that they are handling higher priority, we waited for hours and no one ever came," said Jose.

Advertisement

FOX 26 called the apartment’s Tuesday and Wednesday. The second day we heard back, management said they had no comment.