Residents displaced after 12 units damaged in SW Houston apartment fire

article

A dozen units were damaged and several residents displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, officials say.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the 11600 block of West Bellfort around 10:25 p.m. Thursday.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to HFD, when units arrived, there was fire from the first floor to the third floor.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the bulk of the flames under control.

In all, officials say 12 units were damaged by fire, smoke or water. The Red Cross responded to the scene to assist displaced residents.

No injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

