Texas homeowner mistakes alligator on the porch for an Amazon package delivery

The Brief A Fulshear homeowner heading out for an early walk accidentally hit a large alligator with his screen door after initially mistaking it for an Amazon package. Attracted by recent heavy rainfall across the region, the alligator was successfully wrangled by responding police officers and safely moved to a nearby pond. Authorities are urging residents to remain cautious as local wildlife continues to seek out dry territory, advising the community to call police rather than handle the animals themselves.



A Texas homeowner heading out for an early morning walk got quite a surprise when he mistook a large reptile parked on his front porch for an online delivery.

Officers with the Fulshear Police Department were called to a local residence last week after the homeowner accidentally struck an alligator with his screen door, initially believing it was a package from Amazon.

What they're saying:

"With all the heavy rain we've been getting lately, it seems the gators are on the move," the police department said in a statement. "This little fella decided to skip the swamp and upgrade to porch life this morning."

Footage released by the department captures the alligator resting on the concrete porch while the homeowner explains the startling encounter to responding officers, noting he didn't realize what it was until he banged into it with the door.

Police officers successfully wrangled the alligator and relocated it safely to a nearby pond.

Recent heavy rainfall across the region has displaced local wildlife, prompting authorities to urge residents to remain cautious as animals seek out dry territory.

"If you see an unexpected visitor like this around your home, give it plenty of space and let us handle it," the department reminded the community. "Apparently, even the gators are looking for higher ground these days!"

The department also added a bit of local humor to the unusual morning call: "And yes, before anyone asks, this little gator is not paying property taxes."